Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Watch Trump react to Kim Jong Un meeting
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Watch Trump react to Kim Jong Un meeting
President Donald Trump speaks from Singapore after historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN
US-North Korea summit (15 Videos)
Watch Trump react to Kim Jong Un meeting
What Trump learned about Kim Jong Un
Trump, Kim Jong Un sign 'historic document'
Watch Trump, Kim Jong Un speak before summit
Trump shows Kim Jong Un presidential limousine
President Trump, Kim Jong Un meet in Singapore
Trump to Kim: We will be successful
Amanpour: Trump can be a bully or a pussycat
Rodman gets emotional discussing North Korea
Fox News slams Obama, praises Trump
Rodman: Kim is not used to fulfilled promises
Singapore summit: How did we get here?
Memorable moments from the Singapore summit
Trump warns CNN's Jim Acosta to 'be nice'
Reporter to Trump: Why call Kim very talented?
See More
Watch Trump react to Kim Jong Un meeting
President Donald Trump speaks from Singapore after historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN