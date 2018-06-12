Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

north korea movie trailer video shown before trump press conference_00000000
north korea movie trailer video shown before trump press conference_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump pitches KJU peace with 'movie trailer'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump pitches KJU peace with 'movie trailer'

Watch the video trailer Trump showed Kim Jong Un during the Singapore summit.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump pitches KJU peace with 'movie trailer'

Watch the video trailer Trump showed Kim Jong Un during the Singapore summit.
Source: CNN