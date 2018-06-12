Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (R) poses with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (R) poses with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Will there be change after Trump-Kim summit?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Will there be change after Trump-Kim summit?

During his meeting with President Trump, Kim Jong Un declared that the United States and North Korea will be leaving the past behind and the world would see a major change. But how much change will the North Korean dictator be willing to allow? CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Source: CNN

US-North Korea summit (15 Videos)

See More

Will there be change after Trump-Kim summit?

Situation Room

During his meeting with President Trump, Kim Jong Un declared that the United States and North Korea will be leaving the past behind and the world would see a major change. But how much change will the North Korean dictator be willing to allow? CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Source: CNN