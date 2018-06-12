Mueller to judge: Lock down documents shared with Russian company
Special counsel Robert Mueller's office is asking federal Judge Dabney Friedrich for an order that would lock down documents shared with the Russian company Concord Management and Consulting, because of the potential for the information to be shared with foreign nationals and intelligence officials still working to sow discord in the US.
