Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: No evidence of path to denuclearize

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: No evidence of path to denuclearize

CNN's Jake Tapper says he is still skeptical about the North Koreans reaffirming their commitment to denuclearization, citing previous times they've made the same promise.
Source: CNN

US-North Korea summit (14 Videos)

See More

Tapper: No evidence of path to denuclearize

New Day

CNN's Jake Tapper says he is still skeptical about the North Koreans reaffirming their commitment to denuclearization, citing previous times they've made the same promise.
Source: CNN