Undocumented women and their children being released from ICE custody walk to a bus station in San Antonio to continue their journey. Source: CNN/Angela Barajas
Undocumented women and their children being released from ICE custody walk to a bus station in San Antonio to continue their journey. Source: CNN/Angela Barajas

    500+ immigrant children separated from parents

More than 500 immigrant children have been separated from their parents in one US border town. The sudden increase is part of the Trump administration's effort to crack down on illegal border crossings by enforcing its zero tolerance prosecution policy. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.
