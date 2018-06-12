Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Fox News slams Obama, praises Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fox News slams Obama, praises Trump

Fox News criticized former President Obama for his willingness to "talk to dictators." Now, conservative media praises President Trump's work with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Fox News slams Obama, praises Trump

Fox News criticized former President Obama for his willingness to "talk to dictators." Now, conservative media praises President Trump's work with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN