Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Fox News slams Obama, praises Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Fox News slams Obama, praises Trump
Fox News criticized former President Obama for his willingness to "talk to dictators." Now, conservative media praises President Trump's work with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Fox News slams Obama, praises Trump
Kamau Bell's ancestor fought to end slavery
Netflix is worth more than Disney
Kamau walks on great-great-grandfather's land
'Halloween' stars return for film reboot
W. Kamau Bell tries pharmaceutical tourism
Watch Kim and Kanye play 'Family Feud'
Kamau visits the world's greatest stargazing site
See Amazon delivery man hide woman's package
Businesses are dying in this Arizona border town
Eagles star rips Fox News report
The house where MLK wrote 'I Have a Dream'
Largest transgender cast in TV history
African-American coal miners on life in Appalachia
MSNBC anchor apologizes for inflammatory posts
Kamau Bell considers buying a gun
See More
Fox News slams Obama, praises Trump
Fox News criticized former President Obama for his willingness to "talk to dictators." Now, conservative media praises President Trump's work with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN