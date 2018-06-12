Breaking News

    Trump talks denuclearization, sanctions and Kim Jong Un

Trump talks denuclearization, sanctions and Kim Jong Un

After a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump held a solo press conference where he spoke about denuclearization, sanctions and future negotiations.
