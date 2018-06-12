Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bob Corker poke the bear GOP fear Trump sot_00001724
Bob Corker poke the bear GOP fear Trump sot_00001724

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator calls out GOP for fearing Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator calls out GOP for fearing Trump

GOP Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) criticizes his own party on the Senate floor for failing to even vote on amendments because they may upset President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Trump vs. GOP (15 Videos)

See More

Senator calls out GOP for fearing Trump

Newsroom

GOP Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) criticizes his own party on the Senate floor for failing to even vote on amendments because they may upset President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN