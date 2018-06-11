Rand Paul: Lindsey Graham a danger to country

Republican Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said his colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is a "danger to the country" for suggesting that Congress sign an authorization to use military force against North Korea if President Trump and Kim Jong Un should fail to reach a diplomatic agreement.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said his colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is a "danger to the country" for suggesting that Congress sign an authorization to use military force against North Korea if President Trump and Kim Jong Un should fail to reach a diplomatic agreement.