Rand Paul
Rand Paul

    Rand Paul: Lindsey Graham a danger to country

Republican Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said his colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is a "danger to the country" for suggesting that Congress sign an authorization to use military force against North Korea if President Trump and Kim Jong Un should fail to reach a diplomatic agreement.
Rand Paul: Lindsey Graham a danger to country

