Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan shared this photo of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Ong Ye Kung, Singapore's Minister for Education. The tweet reads, "#Jalanjalan #guesswhwere?" "Jalan-jalan" means "taking a walk" in Malay.
Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan shared this photo of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Ong Ye Kung, Singapore's Minister for Education. The tweet reads, "#Jalanjalan #guesswhwere?" "Jalan-jalan" means "taking a walk" in Malay.

    JUST WATCHED

    Kim Jong Un tours Singapore ahead of summit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kim Jong Un tours Singapore ahead of summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tours the city of Singapore ahead of the US-North Korean summit with President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

US-North Korea summit (15 Videos)

See More

Kim Jong Un tours Singapore ahead of summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tours the city of Singapore ahead of the US-North Korean summit with President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN