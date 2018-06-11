Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
What happened during President Trump's G7 spat
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
What happened during President Trump's G7 spat
CNN's John King explains how the US ended up at odds with its ally to the north.
Source: CNN
2018 G7 Summit (15 Videos)
What happened during President Trump's G7 spat
Kudlow: Trudeau stabbed us in the back
Watch what Trudeau said that made Trump angry
Kudlow: Trudeau pouring collateral damage
Navarro: Special place in hell for Trudeau
Trump on Trudeau: Very dishonest and weak
Trudeau: Canadians will not be pushed around
Trump blames past US leaders for 'unfair trade'
Trump: Having Russia in G7 would be an asset
Trump: North Korea summit is a one-time shot
Trump sticks up for Russia at G7
Trump: I'll know in the first minute
Trump: Russia should be in the G7 summit
Trump plans to depart G7 summit early
Trump escalates war of words with allies
See More
What happened during President Trump's G7 spat
CNN's John King explains how the US ended up at odds with its ally to the north.
Source: CNN