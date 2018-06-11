Breaking News

Sessions Remarks @ Executive Office for Immigration Review Conference Attorney General Jeff Sessions will deliver remarks at the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) Annual Training Conference for Immigration Judges on MONDAY, June 11, 2018.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will deliver remarks at the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) Annual Training Conference for Immigration Judges on MONDAY, June 11, 2018.

    Sessions to release new asylum policy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he will be releasing a new asylum policy, saying "asylum was never meant to alleviate all problems."
Source: CNN

