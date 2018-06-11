Hear Trump's response to CNN's question

Breaking News

Trump speaks in Charlevoix, Quebec.
President Trump, while making remarks at the G7 summit, criticized CNN after CNN reporter Kevin Liptak asked Trump about his relationship with US allies.
Source: CNN

