Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

02 trump kim jong un split
02 trump kim jong un split

    JUST WATCHED

    World watches as Trump-Kim summit nears

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

World watches as Trump-Kim summit nears

CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd delivers the weekend presidential briefing ahead of the historic summit in Singapore with President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump and North Korea (15 Videos)

See More

World watches as Trump-Kim summit nears

CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd delivers the weekend presidential briefing ahead of the historic summit in Singapore with President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN