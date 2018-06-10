Breaking News

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro (C) walks through a hotel lobby as he heads to the Diaoyutai State Guest House to meet Chinese officials for ongoing trade talks in Beijing on May 4, 2018. - Top US and Chinese officials kicked off crucial trade talks on May 3 in Beijing but both sides sought to dampen expectations for a quick resolution to a heated dispute between the world's two largest economies. (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
    Navarro: Special place in hell for Trudeau

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told "Fox News Sunday" that there's a "special place in hell" for world leaders like Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.
Source: CNN

