Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump waves after Air Force One arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of his planned meeting with North Korea's leader. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a "one time shot" at peace. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump waves after Air Force One arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of his planned meeting with North Korea's leader. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a "one time shot" at peace. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump arrives in Singapore for historic meeting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump arrives in Singapore for historic meeting

President Trump arrives in Singapore for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN

US-North Korea summit (15 Videos)

See More

Trump arrives in Singapore for historic meeting

President Trump arrives in Singapore for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN