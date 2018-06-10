Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Feinstein: Big mistake to not sign G7 agreement

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Feinstein: Big mistake to not sign G7 agreement

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) talks with CNN's Jake Tapper about President Trump's decision to not sign the G7 communique, a list of shared priorities between the world's top seven nations that includes trade, economic growth, national security and sustainability.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Feinstein: Big mistake to not sign G7 agreement

State of the Union

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) talks with CNN's Jake Tapper about President Trump's decision to not sign the G7 communique, a list of shared priorities between the world's top seven nations that includes trade, economic growth, national security and sustainability.
Source: CNN