Feinstein: Big mistake to not sign G7 agreement

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) talks with CNN's Jake Tapper about President Trump's decision to not sign the G7 communique, a list of shared priorities between the world's top seven nations that includes trade, economic growth, national security and sustainability.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) talks with CNN's Jake Tapper about President Trump's decision to not sign the G7 communique, a list of shared priorities between the world's top seven nations that includes trade, economic growth, national security and sustainability.