QUEBEC CITY, QC - JUNE 09: US President Donald Trump speaks to the media after holding a press conference ahead of his early departure from the G7 Summit on June 9, 2018 in Quebec City, Canada. Canada are hosting the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
    Trump won't endorse G7 communique

President Donald Trump accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making "false statements" and said that the US will not endorse a G-7 communique, according to a tweet.
