Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Having Russia in G7 'would be an asset'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Having Russia in G7 'would be an asset'

President Donald Trump, while making remarks at the G7 summit, says he has not spoken to Vladimir Putin in "quite a while," but argues bringing Russia back into the G7 "would be an asset."
Source: CNN

Trump G7 2018 (6 Videos)

See More

Trump: Having Russia in G7 'would be an asset'

President Donald Trump, while making remarks at the G7 summit, says he has not spoken to Vladimir Putin in "quite a while," but argues bringing Russia back into the G7 "would be an asset."
Source: CNN