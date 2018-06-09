Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump speaks in Charlevoix, Quebec.
Trump speaks in Charlevoix, Quebec.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: North Korea summit is a one-time shot

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: North Korea summit is a one-time shot

President Trump says he is leaving on a "mission of peace" to the North Korea summit in Singapore, calling it a "one time shot" for Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump and North Korea (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: North Korea summit is a one-time shot

President Trump says he is leaving on a "mission of peace" to the North Korea summit in Singapore, calling it a "one time shot" for Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN