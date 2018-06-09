Breaking News

G7/Trump/Quebec/Canada/Pool Path 2 HOST TV has agreed to continue sending us their signal from the G7 despite Trump's early departure. We will monitor for editorial in case any of the other G7 leaders react to Trump's remarks regarding Russia rejoining the G7/8, using national security as a justification for tariffs, and the level of relationship between the president and our allies. • 4pm: The Chair's (Canada/Trudeau) Press Conference • 4:30pm: Italy Press Conference • 5pm: United Kingdom Press Conference • 5:30pm: France Press Conference Rx 762 Source HOST TV (treat as POOL, no need to font)
    Trudeau: Canadians will not be pushed around

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians will not be pushed around when it comes to trade during a press conference at the G7 Summit.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians will not be pushed around when it comes to trade during a press conference at the G7 Summit.
