LEFT: GettyImages-956884566 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to AFP journalists in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 9, 2018. (Photo by Lars Hagberg / AFP) (Photo credit should read LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images) CENTER: GettyImages-969072890 French President Emmanuel Macron holds a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament on June 7, 2018 in Ottawa. - French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed support for "strong multilateralism" in Ottawa on June 7, 2018 before the G7 summit, where US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies are sure to raise hackles. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images) RIGHT: GettyImages-969250878 WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss next week's summit with North Korea. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
    Trump plans to depart G7 summit early

President Donald Trump plans to depart from the Group of 7 summit in Canada several hours early, the White House announced, punctuating an explosion of acrimony between Trump and his foreign counterparts ahead of the talks. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
Source: CNN

