GOP members slam Trump's Russia comments

President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia should be reinstated to a leading group of industrialized nations ahead of his visit to the G7 summit this weekend. Trump's statement is an extraordinary break from key US allies, and particularly striking given Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
