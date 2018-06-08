Tapper slams Trump administration's 'egregious intrusion'

Jake Tapper discusses the Trump administration's crackdown on James Wolfe, a US Senate staffer who was arrested and charged with lying to federal agents as part of an investigation related to the unauthorized disclosure of non-public information, according to the federal indictment.
Jake Tapper discusses the Trump administration's crackdown on James Wolfe, a US Senate staffer who was arrested and charged with lying to federal agents as part of an investigation related to the unauthorized disclosure of non-public information, according to the federal indictment.