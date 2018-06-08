Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump offers condolences to Bourdain's family

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump offers condolences to Bourdain's family

President Donald Trump extends his condolences to Anthony Bourdain's family and remembers him as "quite a character."
Source: CNN

Anthony Bourdain in his own words (5 Videos)

See More

Trump offers condolences to Bourdain's family

President Donald Trump extends his condolences to Anthony Bourdain's family and remembers him as "quite a character."
Source: CNN