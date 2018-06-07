Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Giuliani: Kim 'begged' to reschedule summit
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Giuliani: Kim 'begged' to reschedule summit
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) reacts to President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani saying that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "begged" for a summit between the US and North Korean leaders.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump and North Korea (15 Videos)
Giuliani: Kim 'begged' to reschedule summit
Trump: N. Korea summit will go on as scheduled
Haley: Trump's unpredictability helped with NK
Late night roasts Kim's letter to Trump
The impulsive leadership of Trump, Kim Jong Un
US-North Korea: Where do we go from here?
Trump on NK summit: We're moving along
Former N. Korea spy to deliver letter to Trump
Trump: Kim changed attitude after chat with Xi
Trump: Kim will get protections if deal made
Trump team praises brutal North Korean leader
Trump contradicts Bolton on North Korea
Trump and Kim Jong Un's ups and downs
Trump and Kim: What could go right (or wrong)?
Trump: Kim Jong Un very open and honorable
How the US, N. Korea relationship has evolved
See More
Giuliani: Kim 'begged' to reschedule summit
Newsroom
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) reacts to President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani saying that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "begged" for a summit between the US and North Korean leaders.
Source: CNN