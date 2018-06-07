Breaking News

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, January 12, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Trump continues to hold meetings Trump Tower. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
    Giuliani stirring controversy in Washington

President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is stirring controversy in Washington over his comments on Stormy Daniels, Trump's pardoning power, and feminism. CNN's Dana Bash reports.
Source: CNN

