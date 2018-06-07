Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pompeo brushes off reports of rift with Bolton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pompeo brushes off reports of rift with Bolton

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismisses reports of a tense relationship with national security adviser John Bolton.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump's administration (16 Videos)

See More

Pompeo brushes off reports of rift with Bolton

The Lead

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismisses reports of a tense relationship with national security adviser John Bolton.
Source: CNN