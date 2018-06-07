Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pompeo responds to Giuliani's N. Korea remark

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pompeo responds to Giuliani's N. Korea remark

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shrugged off comments made by President Donald Trump's top Russia lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying the former mayor doesn't speak for the administration on North Korea.
Source: CNN

US-North Korea summit (14 Videos)

See More

Pompeo responds to Giuliani's N. Korea remark

Newsroom

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shrugged off comments made by President Donald Trump's top Russia lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying the former mayor doesn't speak for the administration on North Korea.
Source: CNN