Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Haberman: Sanders playing to audience of one
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Haberman: Sanders playing to audience of one
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman says concerns people have about the accuracy of what White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says come second to Sanders' loyalty to President Trump.
Source: CNN
Sarah Sanders (16 Videos)
Haberman: Sanders playing to audience of one
Sarah Sanders: I am an honest person
Sanders, reporter spar over anthem protests
Sanders: Eagles pulled a political stunt
Reporter to Sanders: How can we believe you?
This kid's question made Sanders choke up
Sarah Sanders defends White House staffers
Who is Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
White House: Comey a 'disgraced partisan hack'
Sarah Sanders challenged on pre-election tweet
Sanders spars with reporter over press access
Sarah Sanders tweet raises questions
Reporter asks if Trump considered resigning
Sanders, reporter spar on Trump's NFL comments
Acosta presses Sanders on Russia 'toughness'
Sarah Huckabee Sanders replaces Sean Spicer
Sanders: Trump believes he can fire Mueller
See More
Haberman: Sanders playing to audience of one
New Day
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman says concerns people have about the accuracy of what White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says come second to Sanders' loyalty to President Trump.
Source: CNN