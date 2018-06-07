Trump may invite Kim Jong Un to the US

President Donald Trump said he may invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the United States if their meeting in Singapore next week goes well. Trump also said he could envision a normalization of ties between the US and North Korea if a deal is reached with Kim.
