    Lt. Colonel: Convinced Putin has grip on Trump

Lt. Colonel: Convinced Putin has grip on Trump

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters, who recently left Fox News and Fox Business News after 10 years as a strategic and military analyst, tells CNN's Anderson Cooper he is convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin "has a grip" on President Donald Trump.
Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters, who recently left Fox News and Fox Business News after 10 years as a strategic and military analyst, tells CNN's Anderson Cooper he is convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin "has a grip" on President Donald Trump.
