Lawmaker: Immigrant center looked like dog kennel
Lawmaker: Immigrant center looked like dog kennel
The Department of Justice is denying a claim from Sen. Jeff Merkeley (D-OR) who says another immigrant detention center he did get access to in Texas looked like a dog kennel on the inside.
Lawmaker: Immigrant center looked like dog kennel
The Department of Justice is denying a claim from Sen. Jeff Merkeley (D-OR) who says another immigrant detention center he did get access to in Texas looked like a dog kennel on the inside.
