Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawmaker: Immigrant center looked like dog kennel

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawmaker: Immigrant center looked like dog kennel

The Department of Justice is denying a claim from Sen. Jeff Merkeley (D-OR) who says another immigrant detention center he did get access to in Texas looked like a dog kennel on the inside.
Source: CNN

US Immigration (16 Videos)

See More

Lawmaker: Immigrant center looked like dog kennel

New Day

The Department of Justice is denying a claim from Sen. Jeff Merkeley (D-OR) who says another immigrant detention center he did get access to in Texas looked like a dog kennel on the inside.
Source: CNN