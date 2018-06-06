Two Pruitt aides resign amid ethics questions

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt faces 13 ethical investigations, after he enlisted the help of an aide to inquire about the possibility of a business opportunity with the fast food chain Chick-fil-A, according to emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request from the Sierra Club. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt faces 13 ethical investigations, after he enlisted the help of an aide to inquire about the possibility of a business opportunity with the fast food chain Chick-fil-A, according to emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request from the Sierra Club. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.