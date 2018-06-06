Paul Ryan: Gowdy's FBI assessment is accurate

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he agrees with Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy that the FBI did "exactly" what it was supposed to do in regard to confidential FBI sources. President Trump has made repeated claims that a "spy" had been planted in his 2016 campaign team.
