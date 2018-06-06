Breaking News

    Fmr. Joint Chiefs Chair: I wouldn't trust Kim

Nuclear weapons are what "got him to the table," Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.) says in an exclusive interview. "For him to give that up would be very surprising to me."
