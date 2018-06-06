Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Cox earns spot in CA general election

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cox earns spot in CA general election

CNN projects Republican John Cox will claim one one of the spots in California's gubernatorial election, advancing him to the general election in November.
Source: KUSI

2018 Midterm Elections (14 Videos)

See More

Cox earns spot in CA general election

CNN projects Republican John Cox will claim one one of the spots in California's gubernatorial election, advancing him to the general election in November.
Source: KUSI