Ex-NFLer: Trump's Eagles stunt a smoke screen

In an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, former NFL Players Association president George Martin said President Trump's decision to continue bringing up the NFL national anthem debate and uninviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House is a "political stunt" and "smoke screen."
