Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Deb Haaland: Tonight we made history
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Deb Haaland: Tonight we made history
Deb Haaland has won the primary for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, CNN projects, putting her on track to become the first Native American woman in Congress.
Source: KRQE
2018 Midterm Elections (14 Videos)
Deb Haaland: Tonight we made history
Blankenship blames Trump for loss
3 names you need to know today
Trump claims Mueller team will meddle in midterms
Trump: If Dems win midterms, I'll be impeached
Devin Nunes' constituents divided over his job
Trump's political brawl seeps into Senate race
Kasich: Democrats are more energized in 2018
How politics could change in 2018
Candidate: A 'misogynist-in-chief' drives us
Key races to watch in the Senate in 2018
California's primary could be trouble for Dems
A closer look at toss-up House races
Why the 2018 midterm elections matter
See More
Deb Haaland: Tonight we made history
Deb Haaland has won the primary for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, CNN projects, putting her on track to become the first Native American woman in Congress.
Source: KRQE