Dana J. Boente (R), U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Andrew G. McCabe (L), Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, after a hearing in federal court June 11, 2015 in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials announced that earlier today 17-year-old Virginia high school student Ali Shukri Amin pleaded guilty to helping a classmate travel to Syria in hopes of joining ISIS. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
    McCabe seeks immunity for Clinton probe testimony

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has requested the Senate Judiciary Committee provide him with immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying at an upcoming congressional hearing focused on how senior officials at the FBI and Justice Department handled the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
