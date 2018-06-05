Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sanders: Eagles pulled a political stunt
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sanders: Eagles pulled a political stunt
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump cancelled on the Eagles because so many tried to change their commitment to the White House ceremony honoring their Super Bowl win.
Source: CNN
NFL Controversy (15 Videos)
Sanders: Eagles pulled a political stunt
Mayor: Trump 'childish' for nixing Eagles' visit
Eagles visit to White House canceled
Panelist: Trump lives to divide our country
Ex-Green Beret, NFLer weighs in on anthem rule
Steve Kerr: NFL using anthem as fake patriotism
Trump: Maybe players who kneel shouldn't be in US
Pence leaves NFL game over anthem kneeling
CNN poll: Americans split on anthem protests
Sanders, reporter spar on Trump's NFL comments
Curry slams latest Sports Illustrated cover
ESPN suspends host Jemele Hill over tweets
NFL cheerleaders: Topless photo shoot crossed the line
How much did Pence's trip cost taxpayers?
NFL cheerleader's Instagram post gets her fired
NFL star indicted on charge of injuring woman
See More
Sanders: Eagles pulled a political stunt
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump cancelled on the Eagles because so many tried to change their commitment to the White House ceremony honoring their Super Bowl win.
Source: CNN