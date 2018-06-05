Breaking News

    Senator questions whether Trump made promise to Manafort

Senator questions whether Trump made promise to Manafort

After accusations by the special counsel's office that Paul Manafort engaged in witness tampering, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) wonders if the former Trump campaign chairman could have been motivated by a promise from the President.
Senator questions whether Trump made promise to Manafort

