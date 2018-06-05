Senator questions whether Trump made promise to Manafort
After accusations by the special counsel's office that Paul Manafort engaged in witness tampering, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) wonders if the former Trump campaign chairman could have been motivated by a promise from the President.
