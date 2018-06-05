Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sen. McConnell cancels Senate's August recess
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sen. McConnell cancels Senate's August recess
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Senate will skip much of its August recess to make progress on the President's nominees and pass government spending bills.
Source: CNN
Mitch McConnell (15 Videos)
Sen. McConnell cancels Senate's August recess
McConnell: Nothing surprising from DOJ briefing
McConnell team trolls Blankenship after loss
McConnell: Mueller should be able to finish job
Elaine Chao: I stand by my man ... both of them
McConnell laughs off Corker's question
McConnell: Worked to find common ground on deal
McConnell to Dems: What did you accomplish?
McConnell: If we learned anything, it's this ...
Trump won't commit to McConnell's future
Trump fires back at Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell slams Steve Bannon
McConnell: I believe Moore accusers
Sen. McConnell: We're all Americans
McConnell's a fan of Trump's acts, not tweets
See More
Sen. McConnell cancels Senate's August recess
Wolf
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Senate will skip much of its August recess to make progress on the President's nominees and pass government spending bills.
Source: CNN