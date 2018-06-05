Breaking News

    Former press secretary: Time for Sanders to go

Former press secretary: Time for Sanders to go

Joe Lockhart, who served as a White House press secretary under Bill Clinton, discusses White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' refusal to account for the discrepancy between contradictory statements she and President Trump's lawyers made about the President's role in dictating the 2016 Trump Tower meeting response.
