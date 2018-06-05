Breaking News

jake tapper
jake tapper

    Jake Tapper: Trump lied about the Eagles

Jake Tapper: Trump lied about the Eagles

CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down President Donald Trump's decision to cancel the White House visit for the NFL Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jake Tapper: Trump lied about the Eagles

