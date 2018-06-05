Breaking News

    D'Souza, CNN anchor spar over Obama attacks

CNN's Alisyn Camerota presses Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative author and filmmaker who received a controversial pardon by President Trump, on why he hasn't condemned Trump's philandering or vulgarity, when he levied the same accusations against former President Obama and Obama's father.
