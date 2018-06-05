DeVos: Won't look at guns to reduce school violence
When asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) whether the federal school safety commission, which Education Secretary Betsy DeVos chairs, will look at the role of firearms, DeVos said, "That is not part of the commission's charge, persay."
DeVos: Won't look at guns to reduce school violence
When asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) whether the federal school safety commission, which Education Secretary Betsy DeVos chairs, will look at the role of firearms, DeVos said, "That is not part of the commission's charge, persay."