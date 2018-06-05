Breaking News

SEN Appropriations Subcmte Hearing on Dept of Ed Budget, Betsy DeVos Testifies LABOR, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, EDUCATION, AND RELATED AGENCIES SUBCOMMITTEE (Roy Blunt, Chairman) Hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2019 funding request and budget justification for the U.S. Department of Education 10:15 a.m., Room 124, Dirksen Senate Office Building Witness: The Honorable Betsy DeVos Secretary U.S. Department of Education
    DeVos: Won't look at guns to reduce school violence

When asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) whether the federal school safety commission, which Education Secretary Betsy DeVos chairs, will look at the role of firearms, DeVos said, "That is not part of the commission's charge, persay."
